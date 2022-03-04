Latest Weather Blog
Senator ends marathon speech against Gorsuch
Trending News
WASHINGTON - Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley has ended his marathon speech on the Senate floor against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.
The Oregon lawmaker yielded the floor at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday - 15 hours after he began highlighting his party's opposition to Gorsuch.
During his attention-grabbing talk-a-thon, Merkley stood next to a blown-up, poster-style portion of the Constitution with the words "We the People" showing.
Gorsuch is a 10-year veteran of a federal appeals court in Denver, where he's compiled a highly conservative record that's led Democrats to complain he too often sides with corporations without regard to the humanity of the plaintiffs before him.
Merkley says Gorsuch's disdain for class action lawsuits, often brought by consumers, is an example of the judge's business-friendly worldview.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Center theater reopening next week after years-long renovation project
-
Man falls into Whiskey Bay after wreck on Basin Bridge
-
Helicopter lands on Basin Bridge after person falls into Whiskey Bay
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
Ukraine crisis not entirely to blame for steeper fuel prices
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...