Senator ends marathon speech against Gorsuch

4 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, April 05 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley has ended his marathon speech on the Senate floor against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

The Oregon lawmaker yielded the floor at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday - 15 hours after he began highlighting his party's opposition to Gorsuch.

During his attention-grabbing talk-a-thon, Merkley stood next to a blown-up, poster-style portion of the Constitution with the words "We the People" showing.

Gorsuch is a 10-year veteran of a federal appeals court in Denver, where he's compiled a highly conservative record that's led Democrats to complain he too often sides with corporations without regard to the humanity of the plaintiffs before him.

Merkley says Gorsuch's disdain for class action lawsuits, often brought by consumers, is an example of the judge's business-friendly worldview.

