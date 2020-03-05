Senator Elizabeth Warren drops out of 2020 presidential race

Senator Elizabeth Warren Photo: Facebook

Senator Elizabeth Warren has suspended her campaign for the presidency.

CNN reports that the Massachusetts senator is announcing her decision on a staff call, Thursday morning.

Her campaign was frustrated on Super Tuesday, when she failed to win her home state of Massachusetts, finishing third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, and mostly underperformed in a series of key states.

Her departure follows those of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the latter of whom finished ahead of Warren in each of the four early state contests. Their rush to Biden, and the moderate consolidation that followed, combined with Sanders' lock on progressive voters left Warren in a political no-man's land.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg exited the race on Wednesday.

Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed Biden on Monday. Warren, a respected progressive leader who has been fiercely critical of the former vice president and, at least until the current campaign heated up, a friend and ally of Sanders, has not yet indicated who she will support moving forward.