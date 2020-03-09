Latest Weather Blog
Senator Corey Booker endorses Joe Biden for President
New Jersey Senator Corey Booker has announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for President.
Booker tweeted, "The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won't only win - he'll show there's more that unites us than divides us."
"He'll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That's why I'm proud to endorse Joe."
Booker, following in the footsteps of California Senator Kamala Harris, is the latest former 2020 rival to endorse the former Vice President.
