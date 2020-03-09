Senator Cleo Fields to tout bills related to air monitoring, higher education

BATON ROUGE - As the 2020 legislative session begins, Senator Cleo Fields is prepared to push several bills.

One of the most popular bills he intends to push has to do with air monitoring.

Senator Fields said, "People in Louisiana have a right to know what they breathe. So the bill will basically make sure we have the necessary montiors in place to make sure we find out what pollutants are in the air."

The bill will also lay out policies to ensure that locals have adequte notice of dangerous incidents as they take place at nearby chemical plants.

Senator Fields told WBRZ he'll also push bills related to higher education. He hopes to secure a new Science building and Student Life Center for Southern University and a new library for LSU.

Senator Fields represented Louisiana's 4th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

In 1998 he began practicing law and returned to his former political role in 2019.