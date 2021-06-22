76°
Latest Weather Blog
Senator Cleo Fields to address public regarding new mandatory Kindergarten law
BATON ROUGE - Senator Cleo Fields (D- Baton Rouge) is scheduled to address the public regarding the passage of his mandatory Kindergarten Bill, SB 10, during a Tuesday morning press conference.
The bill, which was recently signed into law, requires that parents send their children to kindergarten or offer a home school equivalent.
The law goes into effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
During Tuesday's press conference, Senator Fields will explain how the new law complements Louisiana's goal of providing quality public education opportunities to all local children.
Trending News
The conference begins at 10 a.m. and will take place at Capitol Elementary on Gus Young Avenue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A month after flooding, EBR considers new development projects
-
Business owner working with public officials to address Baton Rouge crime problem
-
'Porch pirates' caught stealing packages from homes in Livingston Parish
-
Attorneys say Ronald Greene family infuriated after emails show coverup over his...
-
Some subdivision construction deferred, others up for approval after May flood