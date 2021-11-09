Senator Bill Cassidy to join 2une In for live discussion of bipartisan infrastructure plan

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy will appear live, in-studio on WBRZ's Morning Show around 7:15 a.m., Tuesday.

Cassidy is expected to discuss ongoing flood insurance rate issues, the bipartisan infrastructure plan, and how it is expected to benefit Louisiana.

The Senator recently shared his view of the plan via social media, tweeting: "This is a major victory for Louisiana and our nation. This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency."

