Senator Bill Cassidy addresses question of second stimulus check

BATON ROUGE - Citizens in Louisiana, like many across the nation, continue to wonder if they're in line for a second stimulus check due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and its ensuing effect on the economy.

Senator Bill Cassidy appeared on WBRZ's morning show, 2une In, on Monday (August 10) to discuss the latest in regards to the possibility of a second wave of checks.

The initial checks were sent out beginning April 11, 2020. Now, four months later, the receipt of another stimulus check is becoming increasingly uncertain.

President Donald Trump's new executive orders and memoranda that were signed Saturday didn't directly address a second stimulus payment for Americans. However, if negotiators can reach a final deal for a relief package, the check is one thing all sides agree on.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has even said he could start sending payments much more speedily than the first stimulus checks, which the IRS sent out 19 days after the CARES Act passed in March.

Senator Cassidy shared his insight into the situation with 2une In's Brandi B. Harris and John Pastorek.

When asked why Congress hadn't reached an agreement on the stimulus, Senator Cassidy replied, "Well, clearly when you start off as the Democrats did at $3.5 trillion and Republicans start off at $1 trillion you've got a long gap to cover. Now, it isn't just the money though, it's also policy."

"In the democratic bill, The Hero's Act," he continued, "they mention marijuana more than they mentioned jobs. So, there's this gap both of policy and money. Now, what the President and Republicans suggested, "Let's just continue the unemployment benefits. We can argue about everything else, but for those people unemployed..." But Speaker Pelosi said no way."

After highlighting the feuds between Democrats and Republicans related to how to use funds, Senator Cassidy said he's headed to Washington D.C. this morning for related issues.

Senator Cassidy went on to explain that his top priorities in regards to stimulus assistance are in getting aid to college students, single-parent families, local schools, and state and local governments that have given up their sales tax revenue and other revenue that has allowed them to keep essential workers on the job.

The interview closed with John Pastorek asking Senator Cassidy what his opinion, as a licensed physician, was on whether or not college football should proceed this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Cassidy replied, "We have to rely upon the medical science."

He explained that as long as medical experts deem that the football players, fans, and others in the arena will be safe, he's all on board with seeing the LSU Tigers take to the field this fall.

Senator Cassidy, an Illinois native, is a medical doctor and politician who has been serving as the senior United States Senator from Louisiana since 2014.