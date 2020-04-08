Senator Bernie Sanders ends his bid for the presidency, clearing the way for Joe Biden

Photo: CNN

Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his bid for the presidency.

According to CNN, the Vermont Senator ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, essentially clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination and to an eventual showdown against President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders made the announcement in a call with his campaign staff, his campaign said.

Sanders' exit follows Biden's gradual rise to the top that began back in February, with a blowout victory in South Carolina.

The contest ends now as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which halted in-person campaigning for both Sanders and Biden and has led many states to delay their primary elections.