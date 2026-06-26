Senate run-off, key EBR tax issues will be on voter's ballots during the June 27 election

BATON ROUGE – A well-funded Senate runoff and three key tax issues in East Baton Rouge Parish await voters in Saturday’s statewide election.

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming seek to replace Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican targeted by President Donald Trump in last month’s primary following Cassidy’s vote to bar Trump from office for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cassidy ran third in the May 16 primary that lawmakers and Gov. Jeff Landry closed to make the senator’s re-election bid tougher.

Democrats will choose between Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis for their Senate nominee.

Six parishes will have only the U.S. Senate primaries on the ballot: East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Mary, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

U.S. House races were to have been settled Saturday, but Landry delayed them to give lawmakers time to redraw them after the U.S. Supreme Court said the previous version improperly relied on race. House races will be on the November ballot.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library System seeks renewal of a 9.5-mill property tax dedicated solely to library expenses. A renewal attempt last year failed after Mayor-President Sid Edwards proposed using proceeds to partially fund city-parish government.

In the face of some opposition, the library system this month noted that it pays its own way for its entire operation – salaries, construction, maintenance – without relying on general city-parish revenues.

The Council on Aging, too, seeks a property tax renewal, at 2 mills. Edwards had also targeted part of its funds last year.

The city-parish park system, BREC, wants to renew a 3.96-mill property tax.

Other ballot issues of note across the region:

- Assumption Parish seeks renewal of a 5-mill property tax for fire protection.

- Baker wants to raise $937,000 for firefighter salaries.

- Killian wants a 1-cent sales tax for public safety, infrastructure and parks. The Livingston Parish town last year temporarily disbanded its police department to save money.

- St. Helena Parish voters will consider renewing a 7-mill property tax for local hospital operations.

- Tangipahoa Parish officials seek renewal of a 4-mill property tax for health units.

- Zachary’s school system is trying again on a 20-year, 24-mill property tax. The same proposal lost by 175 votes last fall.

Also, on Saturday, some voters in the Florida Parishes will also take up races for the Public Service Commission and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Learn more about the ballot and where to vote here.