Senate passes cursive writing mandate for public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. - With rallying cries of what it means to be American, Louisiana senators unanimously passed a bill requiring Louisiana's public schools to teach cursive writing.



The 37-0 Senate vote Wednesday moved the measure to the House for consideration.



Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican, described cursive as the "fancy squiggles" used in signatures while answering questions on her proposal. Cursive reading and writing must be taught to public school students by the third grade, under the measure.



The bill provoked a number of floor antics, including swapped signatures and Bossier City Republican Sen. Ryan Gatti's cheered proclamation that the Louisiana Purchase was written in cursive French and American - or actually, English.



Mizell said her proposal ensures Louisiana's children, who can easily type, are fully educated.