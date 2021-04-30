Senate panel examining sexual harassment at LSU to hear from students over weekend

BATON ROUGE - After recently grilling LSU officials on their failure to act in the best interest of students who have experienced sexual harassment and assault, the State Senate Select Committee on Women and Children will hear from students on campus over the weekend.

The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. in room 329, The Capital Chamber Room, at the LSU Student Union Saturday, May 1.

“We want to hear first-hand the students’ concerns regarding the culture of sexual harassment, sexual violence, and the way reports are handled on campus,” said Senator Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who chairs the committee. “We have been appalled by testimony we’ve heard in our hearings at the Capitol concerning the way these young women have been treated.”

This comes amid the search to replace interim President Tom Galligan, who is one of many university leaders getting backlash for the mishandling of title nine policies.

These claims date back to when F. King Alexander was LSU System President and Chancellor. He has since resigned from his position as president of Oregon State University amid the sexual assault mishandling scandal at his former place of employment.

After recent unveilings from an investigation and report conducted by Husch Blackwell of the years of mishandled claims, several university officials have been suspended and transferred to other duties. No one has been fired.

“We want to make it easier for students to express their concerns without having to travel to the Capitol,” Barrow said. The committee is gathering information and searching for ways to prevent these problems from happening again.