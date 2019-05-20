83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Senate overwhelmingly backs pay raises for Louisiana judges

Monday, May 20 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's senators have agreed to a plan that could give the state's judges annual pay hikes of 2.5% for the next five years.
  
Senators voted Monday 35-1 for the salary boosts, sending the measure to the House.
  
The raises under Republican Sen. Danny Martiny's bill would start with the new budget year, July 1.
  
Additional 2.5% raises would happen each year through 2023 if the judiciary determines it has money in its budget to pay for them.
  
The pay hikes would cost $1.8 million in the first year and grow to $9.5 million by the fifth year.
  
Democratic Sen. John Milkovich opposed the proposal, questioning whether the state could afford 12.5% in increases over five years.
  
Louisiana's judges received their last pay raise in 2017.
