Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

Wednesday, August 02 2023
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Corey Walters

UPDATE: Police in Washington D.C. told ABC News that the reports of an active shooter appeared to be a "bad call," noting that no shooter was found and no one was hurt.

-----

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.

