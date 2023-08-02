Senate office buildings locked down over reports of gunman

Photo: Corey Walters

UPDATE: Police in Washington D.C. told ABC News that the reports of an active shooter appeared to be a "bad call," noting that no shooter was found and no one was hurt.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Scary. Major police response at the US Capitol Russell Building, police yelling at people to run away. pic.twitter.com/h6PY0Zj9Cw — Corey Walters (@cjmithli) August 2, 2023

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess.