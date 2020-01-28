64°
Senate Impeachment Trial: Trump's defense to make final arguments, Tuesday

Tuesday, January 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - The president's legal team is scheduled to conclude its oral arguments Tuesday. 

Viewers can watch the trial below or on WBRZ + beginning at 12 noon. 

As of now, the defense has used far less of its allotted 24 hours than the House managers. 

Those seven Democrats spent more than 22 hours arguing for the President's conviction and removal from office.

After the arguments, senators have 16 hours to ask questions of each side.  

