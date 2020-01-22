Senate Impeachment Trial: Senate adopts rules after long day of debate

Photo: CNN

After nearly 13 hours of extensive debate, the Senate has selected its ground rules for President Trump's impeachment trial.

Democratic prosecutors clashed with the President's lawyers over the process, and Republicans rebuffed Democratic demands for more witnesses to be called.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday afternoon with arguments by the prosecution, which will be followed by the defense and questions.

Mr. Trump is the third U.S. President to face an impeachment trial.

At the start of the trial, the President was in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

The BBC reports that during a hastily arranged press conference in Davos, President Trump expressed his feelings on the Democrats who are leading the impeachment, saying, "I'd love to go and sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces."

He went on to label the accusations against him as a "total hoax," a phrase that's very similar to language he's used in the past when referring to the impeachment trial.

“Nancy Pelosi said, it’s not a question of proof, it’s a question of allegations! Oh really?” @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews What a disgrace this Impeachment Scam is for our great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

After opening arguments begin Wednesday, senators will have a chance to ask questions, which will probably take place early next week.

They've been given 16 hours for this. Once this is completed, the focus will shift to the key issue of new witnesses and evidence.

Democrats want to hear from key White House aides who worked closely with Mr Trump, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Mr Bolton.

So far, Republicans have blocked their attempts.

The President has been accused of seeking help from Ukraine's government in an effort to get re-elected in November.

He's also been accused of refusing to allow White House staff to testify at the impeachment hearings last year, an action that House Democrats labeled as obstruction of Congress.

The Senate is hearing the case as a result of the Democratic-led House's vote to impeach President Trump on Dec. 18.





