Senate Impeachment Trial: President Trump's legal team continues its defense, Monday

White House counsel Pat Cipollone speaks during Senate Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON - The Senate Impeachment trial resumes, Monday with President Trump's defense team expected to move forward with its second day of arguments.

It's anticipated that Mr. Trump's attorneys will continue to assert that the President was legally justified in freezing military assistance to Ukraine and that his actions in regards to Congress do not constitute an impeachable defense.

These arguments follow a Sunday report from The New York Times alleging the President directly told his former national security adviser, John Bolton, in August, that he would deny aid to Ukraine until the country launched an investigation into his political rivals.

According to National Public Radio, two GOP Senators, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, said this new information increases the likelihood that Senators will want to call Bolton to testify.

The President denied Bolton's assertion via Twitter, saying he "never told Bolton that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats."

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

This allegation against the President comprises a pivotal aspect of the impeachment proceedings.



