Latest Weather Blog
Senate impeachment trial: House managers present closing arguments, Monday
WASHINGTON - On Monday, the House and the President's defense team have two hours to present closing arguments during the Senate impeachment trial.
Click below to view live coverage or watch it on WBRZ +
Over the weekend, President Trump repeated his perspective on the trial, saying he was the victim of a politically motivated attempt to undermine his presidency and remove him from the White House.
After Monday's session, the Senate will adjourn until 3 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, when senators are scheduled to officially vote on the articles of impeachment.
Trump's acquittal is expected, as 20 Republicans would have to join the Democratic caucus to vote against the president.
The lawyers' final pitches to senators on Monday follow a vote to block witnesses and the introduction of new evidence into the trial.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month Interview with Leon Dixon and Johnny Jones
-
Capital Area Human Services unveils mobile unit for opioid recovery
-
Multiple Tigers represented Lousiana in Super Bowl LIV
-
Baton Rouge couple on standby, waiting to evacuate China
-
Third person arrested in shocking Livingston child sex case