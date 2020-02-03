69°
Senate impeachment trial: House managers present closing arguments, Monday

Monday, February 03 2020
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
House Manager Rep Hakeem Jeffries

WASHINGTON - On Monday, the House and the President's defense team have two hours to present closing arguments during the Senate impeachment trial. 

Click below to view live coverage or watch it on WBRZ + 

Over the weekend, President Trump repeated his perspective on the trial, saying he was the victim of a politically motivated attempt to undermine his presidency and remove him from the White House.

After Monday's session, the Senate will adjourn until 3 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, when senators are scheduled to officially vote on the articles of impeachment. 

Trump's acquittal is expected, as 20 Republicans would have to join the Democratic caucus to vote against the president.

The lawyers' final pitches to senators on Monday follow a vote to block witnesses and the introduction of new evidence into the trial.

