Senate formally accepts articles of impeachment from House

Nancy Pelosi with Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler Photo: ABC

The Senate formally accepted the articles of impeachment against President Trump from key members of the House, Thursday morning, shortly after 11 a.m. (CST).

The completion of this ceremonial process officially makes Mr. Trump the third U.S. President in history to go on trial.

After the managers silently made their way across the Capitol to present the articles, Lead House impeachment manager, Adam Schiff, presented the documents.

>>Click here to read the articles.<<

Schiff read the articles of impeachment, which labeled the President "a threat to national security" and deemed his conduct as warranting "removal from office."

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff reads articles of impeachment to the Senate: "Pres. Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit." https://t.co/lmJgZSs2bJ pic.twitter.com/aE5HlBKz43 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 16, 2020

After this, the House managers were dismissed and left the Senate chamber.

With the articles "exhibited," Chief Justice John Roberts will now travel from the Supreme Court to be sworn in to preside over the Senate impeachment trial.

Roberts will be sworn in by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore and the Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin Tuesday, Jan. 21.

ABC News reports that all senators are likely to be in attendance for the duration of the trial, which is anticipated to continue for two or three weeks.