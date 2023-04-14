Latest Weather Blog
Senate Dems get 34th vote to hand Obama victory on Iran deal
Trending News
WASHINGTON - Senate Democrats have rallied the 34 votes they need to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive in Congress, handing President Barack Obama a major foreign policy victory.
Sen. Barbara Mikulski of Maryland became the crucial 34th vote Wednesday morning, declaring the agreement is the best way to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Congress is to vote later this month on a resolution disapproving the deal, which is unanimously opposed by Republicans, who call it a dangerous giveaway to Iran.
Obama has vowed to veto the resolution if it passes. It would take 34 votes to uphold his veto, and Democrats now have those in hand.
The agreement - signed by Iran, the U.S. and five other world powers - seeks to dismantle Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from sanctions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Frustrated condo tenants bump heads with manager over property's costly pothole problem
-
Deputies investigating shooting off Gardere Lane Thursday night
-
Key witness in John Mack trial jailed for refusing to testify; progress...
-
Feds release photo of wreckage from deadly BRPD helicopter crash, say emergency...
-
Madi Brooks' mother hopes new bill can help prevent others from meeting...
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...