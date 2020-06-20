Senate Committee on Education sets hearing to discuss return to K-12 Schools

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate Committee on Education, chaired by Senator Cleo Fields, is holding a hearing on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room of the Louisiana State Capitol to discuss plans for reopening Louisiana’s K-12 schools.

The hearing will feature presentations by Dr. Cade Brumley, Superintendent of Education, and Dr. Courtney Phillips, Secretary of the Department of Health. It will also include a question and answer session. All concerned individuals are encouraged to submit questions for possible consideration during the meeting.

Individuals wishing to submit questions, may do so by emailing their name, address and question to selfs@legis.la.gov. Only questions received by email prior to 8 a.m. on June 24, 2020 will be considered for inclusion in the meeting.