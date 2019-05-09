77°
Senate advances tax break for diapers, tampons

Thursday, May 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - After stalling one proposal to exempt diapers and tampons from Louisiana's state sales tax, the Senate revived the measure in a second bill.

Sen. J.P. Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, proposes to remove the 4.45 percent state sales tax from diapers and feminine hygiene products starting in 2021. Senators on Wednesday rejected including the exemption in the state constitution. But later in the day, they backed including the tax break in the statute.

That statutory change passed in a 29-5 vote, moving to the House for debate. Morrell says the items are essential to women and children, in line with prescription drugs, which are exempt from sales tax.

Opponents cited the tax break's cost, estimated at nearly $10 million a year.

