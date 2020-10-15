Sen. Kamala Harris temporarily suspends in-person campaign after staffer tests positive for COVID

According to ABC News, former Vice President Joe Biden's camp has been disrupted due to one member of his staff and a person who was in close proximity with at least one member of his staff contracting COVID-19.

A Thursday morning press release from the Biden campaign stated that a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, who serves as Communications Director to Senator Kamala Harris, both tested positive for the virus.

However, neither Senator Harris nor former Vice President Biden were in close contact with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests, meaning there are no requirements for either of them to quarantine.

That said, out of an abundance of caution, the campaign is canceling Senator Harris’s travel through Sunday, Oct. 18.

The campaign said Harris will 'maintain a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time.'

She plans to resume in-person campaigning Monday, Oct. 19.

The unnamed non-staff flight member and Communications Director Allen were on an Oct. 8 flight with Senator Harris prior to testing positive.

However, Harris and both individuals wore N95 masks throughout the duration of the flight.

In addition to this, the Senator was not within six feet of either individual for more than 15 minutes.

So, she does not meet the CDC's definition of “close contact” for exposure. Additionally, both before and after the flight, both individuals tested negative.

Harris has been tested twice since October 8th, and both tests have been negative. Her most recent test was administered Wednesday, Oct. 14.

According to the campaign's press release, other staffers who were on the Oct. 8 flight have also taken routine tests since (two to three PCRs each) and all of these tests have been negative.