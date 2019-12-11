Sen. John Kennedy and AG Jeff Landry suggest democrats shouldn't have a say in the House's top leadership

Sen. John Kennedy and AG Jeff Landry Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry are calling on Republican lawmakers in Louisiana's state House to settle who will be their next speaker without involving Democrats.

The two top Republican leaders sent the GOP House members a letter suggesting Democrats shouldn't have a say in the House's top leadership job for the new four-year term. Kennedy and Landry are co-chairman of a PAC that raised money to support conservative GOP candidates and helped elect several House members.

Republicans hold 68 of the 105 House seats. The vote for new legislative leaders will be Jan. 13 as the new term starts.