Sen. Bill Cassidy reached out to Prairieville family stuck in Israel

BATON ROUGE — Sen. Bill Cassidy reached out to a Prairieville family that has been stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Iran. 

WBRZ on Tuesday profiled Lauren Diedrich, her husband and her two children. They vacationed to Israel in March to visit family. The family has since been trapped overseas as Israel and Iran went to war. 

Sen. Cassidy said Wednesday he has been in contact with members of the Diedrich family to help them get home safely.

“Our office communicated with Ms. Diedrich this morning," Cassidy's office said in a statement to WBRZ. "We provided her information from the State Department on how to exit Israel if she needs assistance from the U.S. government. Senator Cassidy stands ready to help Ms. Diedrich and her family get home safely.”

Cassidy's office said they could not comment further due to privacy concerns. 

