Semis tossed around on interstate as Delta moves toward Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES - State troopers were called to multiple accidents involving tractor-trailers on I-10 Friday as southwest Louisiana begins feeling the effects of Hurricane Delta.

State police said two separate crashes involving 18-wheelers were reported on the interstate just east of Lake Charles.

One truck appeared to jackknife and ended up stuck in a grassy area off the roadway. Another truck overturned on the eastbound lanes of the interstate closer to the Calcasieu River Bridge.

Traffic is being diverted to US 90 near the scene of the second crash.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Hurricane Delta is projected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana later this evening. You can read more on the storm here.