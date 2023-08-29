81°
Semi-truck crashes while towing another on I-12
DENHAM SPRINGS – The driver of a semi-truck towing another truck lost control and ran off the road on I-12 east bound.
The incident happened near the Juban exit and caused the interstate to close a lane while crews worked to removed the crashed trucks.
Following the crash, one of the trucks started leaking diesel, according to Denham Springs Police.
There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.
#BREAKING Big rig, towing another big rig, crashed along I-12EB in Denham Springs. Expect delays. @WBRZ @WBRZtraffic pic.twitter.com/sWiPM81pK1— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) December 13, 2016
