Semi-truck crashes while towing another on I-12

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, December 13 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

DENHAM SPRINGS – The driver of a semi-truck towing another truck lost control and ran off the road on I-12 east bound.

The incident happened near the Juban exit and caused the interstate to close a lane while crews worked to removed the crashed trucks.

Following the crash, one of the trucks started leaking diesel, according to Denham Springs Police.

There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.

