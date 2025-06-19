92°
Semi-truck carrying gravel overturns along Magnolia Bridge Road; Central Police say road will be closed
CENTRAL — An 18-wheeler carrying gravel overturned on Magnolia Bridge Road near Wax Road in Central on Thursday.
The Central Police Department said that a wrecker is on its way to remove the overturned semi-truck.
Officials said that when it arrives, Magnolia Bridge Road will be completely closed as crews work.
