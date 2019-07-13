Latest Weather Blog
Semi full of strawberries flipped during gusty winds, closing I-10 Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - Following a wreck on I-10 near the Washington exit, Port Allen police are shutting down the eastbound lanes on the new bridge until further notice.
Police in Baton Rouge are still trying to determine what caused an 18-wheeler to overturn on I-10 Saturday evening.
The crash was first reported after 6 o'clock near the Washington Street exit. DOTD traffic cameras appeared to show the accident blocking all eastbound traffic.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
The truck was carrying fruit - and appeared to be hauling a large quantity of strawberries. Fruit was thrown across the interstate.
The truck was taking a sharp curve on the interstate when it flipped as winds gusted to about 31 mph - sustained winds were between 20 and 25 mph.
