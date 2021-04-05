Semi carrying heavy equipment crashes in Greensburg; 2 freed from wreckage

ST. HELENA PARISH - An 18-wheeler carrying heavy equipment crashed Monday afternoon, trapping two people in the wreckage.

The accident occurred on LA 10 near the Wicker Lane, involving a semi and a pick-up truck. According to witnesses, the semi appeared to have a bulldozer and grader loaded onto it.

The victims were freed by first responders, with one transported to a hospital by a helicopter and the other taken to a hospital by ambulance. At least one of them was said to be in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.