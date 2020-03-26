SELU Admissions Office connecting with prospective students virtually

HAMMOND - With all the closures brought upon by the novel coronavirus Southeastern Louisiana University’s Office of Admissions is finding new ways to stay connected with prospective students.

To comply with the CDC guidelines and Gov. Edwards stay-at-home order events for prospective students in March and April have been cancelled.

With all the cancellations happening SELU's Office of Admissions is keeping in touch with potential students virtually.

The university will host live streaming events through Facebook, Instagram, and Zoom to keep in touch with high schoolers and their families.

Students, parents and family members can also schedule an appointment with recruiters or take a virtual tour of the campus.

“We are excited to be among the first in the region to launch a dedicated website to continue to serve our future Lions during the statewide closures. Moving quickly to online was an easy switch for the Admissions Team,” said Director of Admissions Anthony Ranatza."...This website allows us to stay constantly connected during these challenging times,” says Ranatza.

Click here to find admissions virtual events and updates.