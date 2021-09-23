65°
Self-employed workers eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC

1 hour 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, September 23 2021 Sep 23, 2021 September 23, 2021 7:46 PM September 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect between ten and fifteen thousand people in the state. It pays $100 a week.

"Oh yeah, we can definitely use that," said barber Fate Buckles.

Buckles has been cutting hair on Plank Road in Baton Rouge for more than 50 years and lost about 40 percent of business during the pandemic.

To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and collected pandemic-related unemployment between December 2020 and July of 2021.

"I guess this is what you call the 'new normal,'" Buckles said. "But hopefully it will come back.

Officials at the commission say the pandemic is not over and people are still in need. Their goal is to make sure everyone eligible gets the extra money.

"Come on with the hundred dollars a week," Buckles said. "That will take care of quite a bit of groceries and gas for your automobile."

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will contact those who qualify. However, you can reach out if you think you may qualify but have not been contacted.

