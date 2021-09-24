Self-employed workers could be eligible for new round of pandemic benefits from LWC

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced a new benefit for the self-employed that could affect thousands of people in the state. It pays $100 a week.

To qualify for the new benefit, you must be self-employed and eligible for at least $1 million in payments from Dec. 27, 2020 to July 31, 2021 through one of several unemployment programs. Applicants also need to have had $5,000 in self-employment net earnings in the prior tax year.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will contact those who qualify. However, you can reach out if you think you may qualify but have not been contacted.

