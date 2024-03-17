Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first round of NCAA tournament

Photo: @LSUwbkb

The No. 3 seeded LSU women's basketball team will take on No. 14 seeded Rice in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The defending National Champions will host the first and second rounds of the tournament in the PMAC.

LSU has won 10 out of their last 11 games. The Tigers lost to No. 1 seed South Carolina in the SEC Championship game.

During the conference tournament, LSU's Last-Tear Poa got a concussion, Angel Reese played through an ankle injury and Flau'jae Johnson was in the middle of a scuffle with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso — who will be missing the first game of the tournament due to an ejection in that game.

LSU and South Carolina are on opposite sides of the bracket, so if another re-match happens it would be the National Championship game.

In order to get to that National Championship game, LSU will likely have to take down No. 1 seeded Iowa — who LSU beat in the National Championship game in 2023.

The Tigers have been a No. 3 seed headed into the past two tournaments.