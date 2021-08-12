Select IHOP restaurants will soon add alcoholic beverages to menus

One of America's most popular restaurants is adding alcoholic beverages to its menu.

According to CNN, patrons of IHOP restaurants may soon be able to order their favorite original buttermilk pancakes along with a beverage that's slightly stronger than coffee.

The restaurant's menu is slated to soon include beer, wine, and bubbly.

CNN notes that a handful of IHOP franchises have already been selling alcohol, but typically as an off-menu item.

The company's new menu will include: Bud Light, Blue Moon and Corona beers, as well as Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon.

At this time, it is unknown if any of Baton Rouge's three IHOP locations will add alcohol to their menus.

IHOP, known for specializing in all-day breakfast options, opened its doors in 1956 in Burbank, California.

The restaurant has gone on to become the 11th most popular dining establishment in the U.S., according to some surveys.