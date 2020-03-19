Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families

BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on free school meals have enough to eat during the emergency closure.

For this reason, the East Baton Rouge Parish Head Start Program will begin distributing breakfast and lunch to Head Start families beginning Monday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Head Start locations:

CHARLIE THOMAS HEAD START

8686 Pecan Tree Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

CHILDREN'S WORLD EARLY HEAD START

7200 Maplewood Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

FREEMAN-MATTHEWS HEAD START

1383 Napoleon Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

LABELLE AIRE HEAD START

1919 N. Christy Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

NEW HORIZON HEAD START

1111 N. 28th Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

PROGRESS I HEAD START

1881 Progress Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

PROGRESS II HEAD START

1881 Progress Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

WONDERLAND HEAD START

1500 Oleander Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

