Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on free school meals have enough to eat during the emergency closure.
For this reason, the East Baton Rouge Parish Head Start Program will begin distributing breakfast and lunch to Head Start families beginning Monday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Head Start locations:
CHARLIE THOMAS HEAD START
8686 Pecan Tree Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
CHILDREN'S WORLD EARLY HEAD START
7200 Maplewood Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70812
FREEMAN-MATTHEWS HEAD START
1383 Napoleon Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
LABELLE AIRE HEAD START
1919 N. Christy Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
NEW HORIZON HEAD START
1111 N. 28th Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
PROGRESS I HEAD START
1881 Progress Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
PROGRESS II HEAD START
1881 Progress Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
WONDERLAND HEAD START
1500 Oleander Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Click here for more information on the EBR Head Start Program.
