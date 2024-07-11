90°
Segment of La. 942 in Darrow shut down after dump truck overturns
DARROW — A segment of La. 942 in Darrow was shut down completely Thursday after a dump truck overturned and emptied its contents across the roadway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
La. 942 is shut down at Stanford Leavy Road. Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays, deputies said.
