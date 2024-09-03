96°
Segment of La. 19 in Ethel closed after 18-wheeler carrying wood planks overturns
ETHEL — Traffic in both directions on La. 19 near the corner of La. 955 in Ethel was blocked Tuesday after an 18-wheeler carrying lumber overturned and spilled its contents all over the road, the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said.
The truck flipped upside down and blocked both lanes of traffic, Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
State Police were dispatched to the scene to investigate the crash, with East Feliciana Parish deputies assisting until troopers arrive.
Travis said that "it's gonna be awhile" before the road will be fully open.
