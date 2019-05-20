Latest Weather Blog
SEE YA LATER: Gator shows up at Fred's Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive
ST. GABRIEL - High river levels are sending critters into parking lots, apparently.
Police in St. Gabriel were stunned when they received a call at Fred's Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive late Monday night regarding a rogue alligator. The gator was first found in the back parking lot, where many truckers park their vehicles for the night.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries is on the scene. A towel was placed on the gator's head for... precautionary reasons. But the scrappy reptile shook it off shortly after.
Officials were able to wrangle the gator just before 10 p.m.
Only in Louisiana...Police in St. Gabriel were called out to Fred’s Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive where a gator was spotted in the back parking lot. They’ve put a towel over his head until Wildlife and Fisheries gets here... @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uj7AIyXuKf— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 21, 2019