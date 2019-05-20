SEE YA LATER: Gator shows up at Fred's Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive

ST. GABRIEL - High river levels are sending critters into parking lots, apparently.

Police in St. Gabriel were stunned when they received a call at Fred's Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive late Monday night regarding a rogue alligator. The gator was first found in the back parking lot, where many truckers park their vehicles for the night.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries is on the scene. A towel was placed on the gator's head for... precautionary reasons. But the scrappy reptile shook it off shortly after.

Officials were able to wrangle the gator just before 10 p.m.