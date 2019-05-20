79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEE YA LATER: Gator shows up at Fred's Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive

1 hour 3 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 May 20, 2019 9:22 PM May 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ST. GABRIEL - High river levels are sending critters into parking lots, apparently.

Police in St. Gabriel were stunned when they received a call at Fred's Truck Stop on Nicholson Drive late Monday night regarding a rogue alligator. The gator was first found in the back parking lot, where many truckers park their vehicles for the night.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries is on the scene. A towel was placed on the gator's head for... precautionary reasons. But the scrappy reptile shook it off shortly after.

Officials were able to wrangle the gator just before 10 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days