Schools announce closures, reopenings following Hurricane Francine

The following schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 13, after Hurricane Francine made its way through southeastern Louisiana:

CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Assumption Parish Public Schools

St. Mary Parish Schools

OPEN FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:

Assumption Parish Schools

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

East Feliciana Public Schools

Iberville Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Louisiana State University

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

St. Helena Parish Public Schools (classes virtual)

Tangipahoa Parish Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools

West Feliciana Parish Schools

Wilkinson County Public Schools

Zachary Community School District