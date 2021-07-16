See which La. lawmakers voted for, against veto session

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana lawmakers will be back at the Capitol next week for a historic veto session after the majority of legislators voted to challenge the governor's decision to block certain proposals.

The session—to open Tuesday and last up to five days—will make history as the first veto session ever held under the Louisiana Constitution enacted in 1974.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender student-athletes from participating in girls' sports. Edwards also vetoed a proposal on concealed carry that would allow anyone who otherwise met the requirements to carry without a permit.

In the 105-member House, 35 returned their ballot in opposition to the veto session. The majority, 70 members, opted to allow the session.

Click here to see how the House voted

In the Senate, 12 lawmakers found the veto session unnecessary and 27 were in favor of the session.

Click here to see how the Senate voted