19°
Latest Weather Blog
See which flights are canceled arriving and departing from Baton Rouge, New Orleans
As Louisiana experienced a frigid blast of winter weather, multiple flights arriving and departing from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and the Louis Armstrong International Airport were canceled or delayed.
Most flights affected were either coming from or departing for other areas affected by the cold weather, such as Houston and Washington D.C..
See flight statuses for MSY here.
Trending News
See flight statuses for BTR here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ drone footage shows several-car pileup on I-10 westbound between Highland and...
-
'Please, stay home,' Broome, others advise staying in as brutal cold snap...
-
9K Entergy customers across the state out of power amid freezing temperatures...
-
Icy roadways cause commuting nightmare Tuesday morning
-
Light freezing rain continues as temperatures plummet overnight into Tuesday