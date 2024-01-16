See which flights are canceled arriving and departing from Baton Rouge, New Orleans

Photo from Buffalo, 2019

As Louisiana experienced a frigid blast of winter weather, multiple flights arriving and departing from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and the Louis Armstrong International Airport were canceled or delayed.

Most flights affected were either coming from or departing for other areas affected by the cold weather, such as Houston and Washington D.C..

See flight statuses for MSY here.

See flight statuses for BTR here.