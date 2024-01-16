19°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
See which flights are canceled arriving and departing from Baton Rouge, New Orleans

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
As Louisiana experienced a frigid blast of winter weather, multiple flights arriving and departing from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and the Louis Armstrong International Airport were canceled or delayed. 

Most flights affected were either coming from or departing for other areas affected by the cold weather, such as Houston and Washington D.C..

