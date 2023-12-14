See this Baton Rouge neighborhood's twist on Elf on a Shelf

BATON ROUGE - It's just 12 days until Christmas, which means many people's Elf on a Shelf is back and watching to make sure everyone is being nice.

For Riverbend residents, their Elf on a Shelf looked a little bit different.

"Skelly," so they call him, has come to visit the neighborhood of Riverbend for three years now. Normally, Santa Claus sends him around Halloween to check things out, then he returns back with information. This year, Skelly was asked to stay a little longer.

Skelly has his own little helpers making sure he stays dressed and warm during the holiday season.

The Schmidt family and a few friends have been asked by Old Saint Nick to take care of Skelly while he's on his mission, and that they did.

"Eloise has mannequins," Walter Schmidt said. "She took the cloth and started putting it on him, and so it started to turn into an every day thing."

Lucy King and her mother made sure Skelly's head doesn't freeze at night with one important garment, his hat. King said her mom helps put the costume together.

Skelly isn't all about clothing though. At night, when everyone is asleep, he gets up and moves to a new house.

"This one loves to jump around the neighbors houses and decorate them," Eloise Schmidt said.

Skelly's latest victim was Don Edgerton. When Edgerton woke up Wednesday morning, he had no clue Skelly was visiting his yard. It wasn't until he was leaving to bring his kids to school when his son noticed the giant, 12-foot elf standing next to a tree.

Edgerton has no idea how he got there or where he came from, but once Skelly's little helpers gave Edgerton a surprise visit, he knew this neighborhood was in good hands.

"I think it's an awesome gift," Edgerton said. "It emulates the spirit of Christmas."

He went on to compliment these little helpers for the fantastic job they've done so far, but it's not over yet.

Christmas is close, so kids all over, make sure you're being good. You never know when and if Skelly or one of his friends will show up in your yard next.