52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

See the results for East Baton Rouge council races

19 hours 9 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, December 05 2020 Dec 5, 2020 December 05, 2020 10:25 PM December 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

See the full results for all East Baton Rouge Metro Council races below. 


EBR Council Dist 1

Eric Lewis (D)

Brandon Noel (R) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 4

Tenika James (D)

Aaron Moak (R) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 6

Dawn Collins (D)

Cleve Dunn Jr (D) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 7

Alfred Bell (D)

Lamont Cole (D) - Winner


EBR Council Dist 10

Carolyn Coleman (D) - Winner

Jay Gaudet (D)


EBR Council Dist 12

Tania Nyman (D)

Jen Racca (R) - Winner

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days