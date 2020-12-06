52°
See the results for East Baton Rouge council races
See the full results for all East Baton Rouge Metro Council races below.
EBR Council Dist 1
Eric Lewis (D)
Brandon Noel (R) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 4
Tenika James (D)
Aaron Moak (R) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 6
Dawn Collins (D)
Cleve Dunn Jr (D) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 7
Alfred Bell (D)
Lamont Cole (D) - Winner
EBR Council Dist 10
Carolyn Coleman (D) - Winner
Jay Gaudet (D)
EBR Council Dist 12
Tania Nyman (D)
Jen Racca (R) - Winner
