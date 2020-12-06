See the results for East Baton Rouge council races

See the full results for all East Baton Rouge Metro Council races below.

EBR Council Dist 1



Eric Lewis (D) Brandon Noel (R) - Winner

EBR Council Dist 4



Tenika James (D) Aaron Moak (R) - Winner

EBR Council Dist 6



Dawn Collins (D) Cleve Dunn Jr (D) - Winner

EBR Council Dist 7



Alfred Bell (D) Lamont Cole (D) - Winner

EBR Council Dist 10



Carolyn Coleman (D) - Winner Jay Gaudet (D)

EBR Council Dist 12



Tania Nyman (D) Jen Racca (R) - Winner