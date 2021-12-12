Latest Weather Blog
See Saturday election results here
ASCENSION
Justice of the Peace -- 3rd Justice Court
Lynelle Johnson (REP) 55%
Kim Landry (REP) 45%
Parishwide Proposition -- 2.0 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 61%
NO - 39%
EAST BATON ROUGE
City Judge -- City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge
Carson Marcantel (REP) 61%
Terrel "TK" Kent (DEM) 39%
City of Baker School District -- 38.20 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.
YES - 56%
NO - 44%
East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 81%
NO - 19%
Fire Protection District Six Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 15 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 78%
NO - 22%
Fire Protection District Six Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 77%
NO - 23%
Chaneyville Fire Protection District No. 7 -- 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 67%
NO - 33%
Old Goodwood Crime Prev. & Neighborhood Imp. Dist. -- $125/$400 Parcel Fee - BOC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 58%
NO - 42%
Plantation Trace Crime Prev. and Imp. Dist. -- $300 Parcel Fee - BOC - 10 Yrs.
YES - 50% (86)
NO - 50% (87)
LIVINGSTON
Town of Springfield -- 1/2% S&U Tax Rededication - M&BOA - Perp.
YES - 100%
NO - 0%
ST. HELENA
Sub-Road Dist. No. 1 of Road Dist. No. 2 -- 10 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
YES - 63%
NO - 38%
Fire Protection District Number Four -- $750K Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.
YES - 85%
NO - 15%