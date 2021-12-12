See Saturday election results here

ASCENSION

Justice of the Peace -- 3rd Justice Court



Lynelle Johnson (REP) 55%

Kim Landry (REP) 45%



Parishwide Proposition -- 2.0 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.



YES - 61%

NO - 39%





EAST BATON ROUGE

City Judge -- City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge

Carson Marcantel (REP) 61%

Terrel "TK" Kent (DEM) 39%





City of Baker School District -- 38.20 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

YES - 56%

NO - 44%

East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES - 81%

NO - 19%

Fire Protection District Six Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 15 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.



YES - 78%

NO - 22%



Fire Protection District Six Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.



YES - 77%

NO - 23%

Chaneyville Fire Protection District No. 7 -- 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.



YES - 67%

NO - 33%



Old Goodwood Crime Prev. & Neighborhood Imp. Dist. -- $125/$400 Parcel Fee - BOC - 10 Yrs.



YES - 58%

NO - 42%



Plantation Trace Crime Prev. and Imp. Dist. -- $300 Parcel Fee - BOC - 10 Yrs.



YES - 50% (86)

NO - 50% (87)





LIVINGSTON

Town of Springfield -- 1/2% S&U Tax Rededication - M&BOA - Perp.



YES - 100%

NO - 0%





ST. HELENA

Sub-Road Dist. No. 1 of Road Dist. No. 2 -- 10 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.



YES - 63%

NO - 38%



Fire Protection District Number Four -- $750K Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs.



YES - 85%

NO - 15%



