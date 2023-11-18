See low flying planes over the Capital Area? It's part of an exercise

BATON ROUGE - The Civil Air Patrol is conducting search and rescue exercises in the Baton Rouge area -- something that may draw eyes to the skies on Saturday.

The Louisiana CAP is advising that the sessions mean increased activity in the ground and in the air. There is no actual search or rescue taking place.

The exercise helps ensure the group is prepared to carry out its mission "to search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe."