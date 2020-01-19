Latest Weather Blog
See all the action from LSU's championship celebration
BATON ROUGE - Still pumped from Monday's epic championship game victory, the Nation Champions of LSU celebrated their fourth national title in school history with a parade and ceremony Saturday afternoon.
WATCH: FIREWORKS BLAST OFF AS COACH O TAKES HOLD OF THE TROPHY SATURDAY
Fans got to interact with players on the team as they commemorated LSU for their outstanding season. During the ceremony held inside the PMAC, various speakers including Joe Burrow, Coach Ed Orgeron, and other members of the team all talked about the Tiger's magical championship run.
Magical pic.twitter.com/wySekd9wHO— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020
MIKE IS THE GOAT pic.twitter.com/WsoehD4dEb— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020
Coach O signing autographs before the parade starts pic.twitter.com/T3xXq4EEsO— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020
Baton Rouge is being called in front of the PMAC. It's Parade Day! #GeauxTigers @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/MR4CkSVb9B— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) January 18, 2020
The @MayorBroome and @LouisianaGov pic.twitter.com/Lx4aAXx6vG— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 18, 2020
Eagle 98.1 is currently airing the entire rebroadcast of the Natty game. Feed is recorded from the LSU radio network broadcast. https://t.co/RKv8nB9ZMV— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) January 18, 2020