Security guard working for TV production killed by passing car Friday

BATON ROUGE - A security guard watching over a TV show production died after being hit by a passing vehicle Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies said Yolanda Anderson, 46, was killed when the oncoming vehicle crashed into the one she was sitting in in the 19000 block of S. Harrell's Ferry Road around 4:30 a.m.

Anderson was working for the production company Paramount Television filming a 10-episode series called “Paradise Lost" when she was struck. The TV show is being filmed in a nearby gated neighborhood. The wreck happened near the entrance at the dead-end of S. Harrell's Ferry.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver's name was not released.

Deputies said an investigation is ongoing and charges would depend on what crash detectives determine occurred.

A spokesperson with Paramount Television released this statement to WBRZ:

“We can confirm that an employee of the vendor providing security detail on ‘Paradise Lost’ was struck and killed by a driver not involved with the production. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of the deceased and all those affected.”

