Security guard turned med student determined to help his hometown of Lake Charles

BATON ROUGE – One former Lake Charles resident says he’s hellbent on doing what he can to help his hometown after Hurricane Laura left behind immense destruction.

Last week, WBRZ showed you the story of Russell Ledet, the former security guard at Baton Rouge General Medical Center who is now back at the same hospital for medical school.

Ledet was born and raised Lake Charles. When he saw the devastation the powerful hurricane caused, Ledet says he knew he had to take action.

“I mean, it’s my city man. I’m from the city of Lake Charles. I was born and raised there. That’s all I know. So when something like Hurricane Laura happens, I gotta do all I can. Whether it’s lose sleep. Or donate all the money I have or whatever. It’s my city,” Ledet said.

Through his non-profit organization, The 15 White Coats, Ledet started raising money for Hurricane Laura victims early Thursday morning. Initially, he was able to raise around $5,000. That was before Ledet appeared on Good Morning America for the second time in two weeks.

This time, it wasn’t to talk about his amazing story as a U.S. Navy veteran and Southern University graduate that went from security guard to future doctor at the same exact hospital. This time, Ledet spoke about the need for his city following this huge natural disaster.

“I was on to ask people to donate even more. Whether it was resources or money. We just needed more help. And people have helped. We’ve raised almost $100,000 in money in not even a full 24 hours,” Ledet said.

Not stopping there, Ledet rented huge U-Haul truck and collected donations from the public Thursday evening. Things like water, trash bags and nonperishable food items came from friends and complete strangers, all touched by Ledet’s story.

“All the inspiration that the entire country and people around the world have felt this past couple of weeks hearing my story, it’s because of that city. And so, this is why it’s so important for me to go back and do everything I possibly can to help out my city,” Ledet said.

If any space remains in the U-Haul, Ledet says they’ll buy more supplies with donated funds. On early Saturday morning, Ledet will take off from Baton Rouge to Lake Charles with all the donated supplies in tow.

If you’d like more information on how to donate to The 15 White Coat’s Hurricane Laura relief fund, CLICK HERE.