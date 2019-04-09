81°
Security guard shot in attempted armed robbery at New Orleans restaurant

18 hours 25 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say a security guard was shot outside a Waffle House in New Orleans early Sunday morning in an attempted armed robbery. 

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooter walked up to the restaurant on North I-10 Service Road and made eye contact with the security guard, WWL-TV reports. The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire. At that point, police say the guard returned fire.

As a result of the gunfight, the guard was shot in the arm. After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. 

A description of the shooter wasn't provided.

