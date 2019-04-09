81°
Latest Weather Blog
Security guard shot in attempted armed robbery at New Orleans restaurant
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say a security guard was shot outside a Waffle House in New Orleans early Sunday morning in an attempted armed robbery.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooter walked up to the restaurant on North I-10 Service Road and made eye contact with the security guard, WWL-TV reports. The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire. At that point, police say the guard returned fire.
As a result of the gunfight, the guard was shot in the arm. After the incident, the suspect fled the scene.
A description of the shooter wasn't provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding
-
Louisiana lawmakers start their latest session